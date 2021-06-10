See this luxurious home for sale near Wakefield, that has a cinema and a snooker room

With a modern, spacious interior that includes a cinema room and a gym and music studio, it can’t fail to impress with its wow factor.

A contemporary style, marble tiled house bathroom has a steam room alongside, while two of four double bedrooms have en suite wet rooms.

Entertaining is made easy with an open plan reception area, and a large, bespoke fitted kitchen diner. Both the sitting and living rooms have doors out to the balcony.

There is a feature glass balustrade staircase to a lower floor housing the bedrooms, bathroom, cinema room and snooker room.

Steps outside take you down to a bottom basement where there is a gym, office and music studio, potentially also suitable as an annex for for a teenager or elderly family member.

To the house front there is a block paved driveway leading to a triple garage, and to the rear, an attractive lawned garden with established plants and trees.

Within a semi-rural location, this property is good for commuters, with easy access to rail and road links.

High Meadows, Low Road, Thornhill Edge, is for sale at £995,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield Call 01924 291 294 for further details.

1. Clean lines and space Open plan living within the contemporary style home

2. Light-filled rooms A spacious sitting room with big picture windows

3. Balcony views Looking out from the balcony to lovely countryside beyond

4. Movie time The luxurious home cinema within the property