See this modern bungalow with swish garden room, and an option to build

Renovated to a high standard inside, this detached home stands on a plot of a third of an acre, with attractive south-facing gardens that include a contemporary garden room.

The versatile property’s accommodation includes a bespoke fitted kitchen with breakfast room, a living room and a dining room, a hallway, utility room and lobby.

Three bedrooms include one with an en suite shower room, and there’s a main contemporary style bathroom.

With gas central heating, and underfloor heating, the bungalow has full anthracite UPVC double glazing, and a fitted CCTV system.

It carries planning permission for the erection of a one bedroom detached dwelling, the application number being: 20/00434/CLP .

An attractive, tiered and lawned garden fronts the bungalow, while a driveway to the side provides off street parking and leads to the detached garage with power and light, that has a sun room at its rear.

The large and level lawned rear garden with established trees and shrubs, a patio area for sitting out and entertaining, and a pond, hosts the very stylish garden room.

In its semi rural location, the property is well placed for services and amenities including handy transport links with local bus routes, and easy access to the main motorway network.

The bungalow in Long Thorpe Lane, Thorpe, Wakefield, is priced £595,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Contact the agent’s Wakefield office on 01924 2912 for more information.

1. Modern garden and entertaining provision The contemporary style garden room. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. The well equipped kitchen A luxurious kitchen with diner, within the bungalow Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. A naturally light living room The spacious living room with a feature fireplace, and doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. Contemporary space A stylish spot from which to enjoy the garden Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales