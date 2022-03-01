This property has many facilities to offer, from its spacious home with annexe, to an all weather menage and stables with tack room and barn.

This period property on the fringes of the village of Flockton comes with equestrian facilities that include an all-weather surface menage and three timber stables, with plenty of riding country on the doorstep.

The four bedroom house itself is divided, with a three bedroom annexe that could be perfect for family members seeking a measure of independence.

Many windows allow in a great deal of natural light to the main property that has an airy hallway, an open plan, breakfast kitchen with central island that leads through to the diner, a spacious living room with feature fireplace and multi-fuel burner, an office and ground floor w.c..

Four double bedrooms, one with an en suite facility, are on the first floor, with a family bathroom.

Exposed beams, thick walls, warming stoves and stunning views all add to the charm and character of the place, that has around 2.5 acres in all, including the menage, stables and store.

Within the annexe is flexible accommodation that includes a kitchen with diner, a living room with fireplace and multi-fuel burner, one ground floor bedroom and a shower room, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the floor above.

The house has an enclosed lawned garden with patio, is close to similar period properties, and has excellent main transport links, so ideal for city commuters too.

Kirkby House, Clough Road, Flockton, Wakefield, is for sale with Reld Property priced £1,250,000.

Call 0800 4480905 for more information.

1. The approach to the Flockton property

Bound by stone walls, the house has a gated driveway leading in to the front courtyard.

2. A stylish kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has fitted units with a central work island.

3. A TV lounge with feature fireplace and stove

One of the beamed lounges within the property.

4. Open plan dining space

This sizeable dining area could equally be used as a family space, and is open through to the kitchen.

