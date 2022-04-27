Glebe Cottage is a sizeable link detached home with great family appeal, and with its own private access to the canal.

With three double bedrooms and a main shower room, it has extensive ground floor accommodation in the form of a fitted kitchen, an orangery, a dining room, living room, entrance hall and WC.

The spacious living room hosts a dual fuel burner with marble hearth, and has double glazed UPVC sliding doors through to the orangery, with its lantern roof, spotlights, and tiled floor with under-floor heating.

Sliding patio doors overlook and lead out to the rear garden, while another set of doors take you to the dining area. This is turn links to the large and modern kitchen with gloss units and granite work surfaces. It includes a double electric oven, with five-ring gas hob, an integrated dishwasher and wine cooler.

Two of three first floor bedrooms overlook the garden and canal, and one has fitted wardrobes. The shower room has a cubicle containing a speed shower with aqua boarding to the walls.

From Glebe Lane at the front of the house, there is private parking and a garage with power and lighting.

The front garden is secure and private, with gated access to a further secure and child-friendly lawned garden area. Steps and gates allow passage to the decked area and the canal.

Glebe Cottage, Glebe Lane, Knottingley, has a price tag of £500,000.

Call Logic Real Estate for more details on 01977 700595.

