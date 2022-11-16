See this stunning family home for sale in a prime Pontefract location

A property has come up for sale in one of Pontefract's most prestigious residential areas.

This well-designed family home in Carleton Road carries an asking price of £675,000, with a spacious ground floor, four bedrooms, and enclosed lawned gardens.

The gardens stretch around the house and include patio seating areas - one being raised with a pergola.

The property's conservatory has lovely surrounding views of the garden, with a mix of trees and shrub borders, and there is plenty of play space for younger family members.

A reception hall leads through to a living room with feature central fireplace, and this has double doors to the conservatory, which in turn has patio doors leading directly outside to a patio seating area.

There's a fitted kitchen and further ground floor accommodation includes a separate dining room, a study, a utility room with given space for appliances, and a shower room.

A large principal bedroom, above on the first floor, has a plush en suite bathroom, while a further three good-sized bedrooms have use of a modern and stylish family bathroom, with both a bath and a walk-in shower cubicle with a wash basin set within a vanity unit.

Three of the bedrooms have built in wardrobes and storage, and there’s a separate w.c..

All windows have sealed unit double glazing, and there's a gas fired central heating system.

Set well back from the road, the property has plenty of driveway parking and a double garage. The gardens are both private and enclosed.

This home in Carleton Road, Pontefract, is for sale priced £675,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

For more information contact the agent's Pontefract office on 01977 798844.

