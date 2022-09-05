See this swish, contemporary home for sale now in Dewsbury

The detached property is both spacious and modern, with country views from both floors.

Feature steps with a glass balustrade lead to the front door and the entrance hall, with its doors to a combined utility and w.c., and the showcase open plan kitchen.

Fitted kitchen units are soft close, with Quartz worktops, and integrated appliances that include a CDA oven and grill, a combi microwave, dishwasher, fridge freezer, and wine cooler.

An island bar features a five-ring touch screen induction hob, units and drawers, with a pop out USB. Spotlights and luxury vinyl flooring add to the look, while bi-fold doors open to a balustrade balcony with exceptional views.From the first floor landing with glass balustrade are three bedrooms, the house bathroom, and loft space.

All bedrooms have window views, and one has sliding doors to an en suite with walk-in double shower, and wash basin with vanity unit.

The main bathroom has a freestanding bath tub with mixer tap, and a corner shower cubicle, with vanity unit and wash basin combined.

There's a stunning, landscaped and private rear garden, with established trees, plants and shrubs. Strategic lighting adds to its attractions, with a decked terrace, an Indian stone pathway and a terrace patio with raised borders. There’s a timber framed space for a hot tub.

To the front of the house is a double garage that has light and power, with a hardstanding area for parking. Sensor lighting is fitted.

This family home in Wells Road, Dewsbury, is for sale with Richard Kendall priced at £450,000. Call 01924 291294 for more details.

1. A modern kitchen with balcony Kitchen all and base units are soft close, with Quartz worktops, and a raft of integrated appliances. Island bars feature a five ring touch screen induction hob, and units and drawers, with a pop out USB. Bi-fold doors open to a balustrade balcony with a lovely outlook. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. The open plan living room A spacious comfortable seating area, with access to outdoors. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. A scenic outlook to enjoy A balcony with glass balustrade fronts the open plan kitchen with living area, and looks out over countryside. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. Outdoor facilities A decked space for enjoying warmer days and evenings, with a hot tub area. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales