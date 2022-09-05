See this swish, contemporary home for sale now in Dewsbury
An open plan kitchen with living and dining areas is one of the stylish highlights of this three bedroom home for sale on Wells Road in Dewsbury.
The detached property is both spacious and modern, with country views from both floors.
Feature steps with a glass balustrade lead to the front door and the entrance hall, with its doors to a combined utility and w.c., and the showcase open plan kitchen.
Fitted kitchen units are soft close, with Quartz worktops, and integrated appliances that include a CDA oven and grill, a combi microwave, dishwasher, fridge freezer, and wine cooler.
An island bar features a five-ring touch screen induction hob, units and drawers, with a pop out USB. Spotlights and luxury vinyl flooring add to the look, while bi-fold doors open to a balustrade balcony with exceptional views.From the first floor landing with glass balustrade are three bedrooms, the house bathroom, and loft space.
All bedrooms have window views, and one has sliding doors to an en suite with walk-in double shower, and wash basin with vanity unit.
The main bathroom has a freestanding bath tub with mixer tap, and a corner shower cubicle, with vanity unit and wash basin combined.
There's a stunning, landscaped and private rear garden, with established trees, plants and shrubs. Strategic lighting adds to its attractions, with a decked terrace, an Indian stone pathway and a terrace patio with raised borders. There’s a timber framed space for a hot tub.
To the front of the house is a double garage that has light and power, with a hardstanding area for parking. Sensor lighting is fitted.
This family home in Wells Road, Dewsbury, is for sale with Richard Kendall priced at £450,000. Call 01924 291294 for more details.