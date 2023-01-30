Damp and mould in the home pose a considerable threat to both the structure of the home and the health of households.

The cost of fixing damp in a home can vary widely depending on the extent of the problem and the type of solution that is needed.

Some require simple fixes, such as a moisture absorber or improving ventilation, which may be relatively inexpensive. However, if the dampness is due to a more serious issue, such as a leaky roof or foundation problems, the cost can be much higher, and can become a huge health risk for households.It is widely believed that dehumidifiers can prevent damp in the home, but for most homes these are usually a cheap, quick-fix solution to a larger problem.

Experts suggest the methods of prevention listed below as most effective, unless it’s for a seaside house or a swimming pool area. These would require a professional dehumidifier.

1 Install a damp-proof course:

A damp-proof course is a layer of material, such as plastic or bitumen, that is installed in the walls of a building to help prevent moisture from rising up through the walls.

2 Fix any leaks or plumbing issues:

Leaks in the roof, walls, or plumbing can allow moisture to enter your home, which can lead to dampness. It's important to fix any leaks or plumbing issues as soon as possible to prevent further damage.

3 Improve ventilation:

Poor ventilation can contribute to dampness in a home, as it can lead to high levels of humidity in the air. You can improve ventilation by opening windows and doors, using exhaust fans, and ensuring an adequate airflow throughout your home.

4 Keep the heating on if possible:

Condensation occurs as a result of a surface’s temperature falling below the dew point – in short, cold surfaces in your home are more likely to attract condensation. Keeping the space temperatures to reasonable levels, opening windows and using extractor fans can reduce damp caused by high humidity.

5 Repair or replace damaged or missing roof tiles or shingles:

If your roof is leaking, moisture can enter your home and cause dampness. Repairing or replacing damaged or missing roof tiles or shingles can help prevent leaks and keep your home dry.

6. Use a sealant or waterproofing agent:

Applying a sealant or waterproofing agent to areas that are prone to dampness can help prevent moisture from entering your home.

If the dampness in your home is severe, consider hiring a professional to assess the problem and suggest more permanent solutions.

