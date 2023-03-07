News you can trust since 1852
Listed on Rightmove, the mid-terraced house is on Mortimer Row in Horbury and on the market for £110,000.
Step back to medieval times with this quirky Wakefield house that's up for auction

This quirky house in Wakefield is being auctioned – and if you like the medieval look, it’ll be right up your street!

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago

It has one bedroom and one bathroom with a low maintenance and enclosed garden to the rear.

The sought after location is close to good local schools, amenities and motorway links and must be viewed early to appreciate the space offered and the scope for modernisation.

The property briefly comprises of entrance porch, lounge, kitchen with an additional reception room to the rear of the property.

The first floor offers a double bedroom, family bathroom with access to a further room.

The property was originally constructed as two bedroom however due to the nature of the extension the property is now a one bedroom property with an additional room.

The sale of this property is subject to Grant of Probate.

1. For auction

The lounge area of the propery.

2. Living area

Wooden beams painted on the wall of the living room.

3. Beams

An entrance fit for a King - or Queen.

4. Entrance

