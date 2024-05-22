Stunning listed chapel conversion is among 'cheapest' properties (per square foot) in Harrogate

Offers over £700,000 are invited for the imposing Chapel House on Grove Road, that is marketed both as a residential and a commercial property, with tremendous scope for use as a prestigious home, guest house or holiday let. It could also be converted to flats, subject to planning permission.

With 6,458 square feet of property on offer, its 'quick sale' price works out at £108.39 per square foot, which the selling agents anticipate will see a sold sign up within a month.

Open days for viewing the vacant property will be held on June 7 and 9 this year, with best and final offers by 12 noon on June 11.

Situated less than half a mile from Harrogate town centre, Chapel House has a stunning vaulted living room of over 100 square metres with a 15m high ceiling.

Its accommodation includes six bedrooms with marble en suites, four reception rooms, two cloakrooms, and the potential to add a further bedroom from what is currently the library.

There is a south facing ‘courtyard garden’ to the front, and a roof terrace, plus an enclosed, year-round sun terrace to the side of the property.

All fixtures and fittings from the previous owner are available by separate negotiation.

The property attracted great interest when it first went up for sale last year at £1m plus.

It was bought and converted over a decade ago, to a showpiece 'Italianate style' home and boutique B&B, that has starred in tv programmes from Restoration Man to Salvage Hunters, and Four in a Bed - emerging as a clear winner in the latter show. It was also licensed for weddings.

Original features that remain intact include a pulpit, and stained glass windows. Church pews were converted in to units in the kitchen.

The Chapel House, Grove Road, Harrogate, is for sale at offers over £700,000 with Nationwide Business Sales, Castleford, tel. 0113 519 0444.

