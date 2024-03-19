Ta-Da!’s New ready-to-use range is the icing on the cake for home bakers.

Featuring three delicious flavours including Ta-Da! Madagascan Vanilla Icing (RRP £2.60), Chocolate Ganache Style Icing (RRP £2.60) and Millionaire’s Caramel (RRP £2.95), the icings are available to buy in 370g recyclable pots at Tesco Extra stores nationwide.

The Madagascan Vanilla and Chocolate Ganache Style Icings are ready-to-use and perfect for filling and decorating cakes, making them extremely convenient and versatile.

The Millionaire’s Caramel Icing simply needs heating in its pot in a microwave before use and is perfect for topping and filling shortbread, as well as other sweet treats.

Made using only premium ingredients, the Madagascan Vanilla Icing contains vanilla beans, while the Chocolate Ganache Style Icing contains Rainforest Alliance Certified chocolate. Millionaire’s Caramel, which has a rich and indulgent taste, taps into the growing popularity of brown flavours.