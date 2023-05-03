Take a look at 17 of the most expensive Wakefield homes for sale with Rightmove

Magnificent mansions, cottages and hidden gems are among the priciest properties on the market in Wakefield.
There are some beautiful properties for sale in Wakefield for potential buyers.
Take a closer look at 17 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.
1. Batley Road, Kirkhamgate
On the market for £1,950,000 with Yorkshire's Finest, this property is described as: "Sitting majestically in its own land which extends to approx. 10 acres is Haigh Hall Springs Farm, a commanding residence built only 10 years ago with a high tech contemporary interior which extends in total to 7883 square feet including the garage block." Photo: Rightmove
2. Warmfield Lane, Wakefield
Offers in the region of £1,500,000 with Yorkshire's Finest. Described as "With a total site area of approx. 4.5 acres, on offer there is a magnificent family home, a vast agricultural barn, large stable and garage block plus additional outbuildings with planning to convert to create an additional 5 residential units." Photo: Rightmove
3. Highfield House, Horbury
Offers in the region of £1,300,000 with Fine and Country. This seven bedrooom home is decribed as: "Historic and architectural features provide character and blend seamlessly with modern and contemporary improvements. The overall result is a welcoming, extensive, warm and friendly family home." Photo: Rightmove
4. Heath, Wakefield
Offers in the region of £ £1,250,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley, Morley. This six bedroom house is described as: "Dating back to the 1740s and designed by the renowned Yorkshire architect John Carr this stunning property still retains many period features including wood flooring, shutters to the principal rooms, original John Carr oak staircase, period chandelier and intricate hand carvings to the oak panelling. The sale of The Dower House offers an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire what is arguably one of the most significant period residences in the area." Photo: Rightmove