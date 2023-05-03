Take a look at 17 of the most expensive Wakefield homes for sale with Rightmove

4 . Heath, Wakefield

Offers in the region of £ £1,250,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley, Morley. This six bedroom house is described as: "Dating back to the 1740s and designed by the renowned Yorkshire architect John Carr this stunning property still retains many period features including wood flooring, shutters to the principal rooms, original John Carr oak staircase, period chandelier and intricate hand carvings to the oak panelling. The sale of The Dower House offers an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire what is arguably one of the most significant period residences in the area." Photo: Rightmove