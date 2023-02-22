Take a look at some of the most expensive homes to rent across Wakefield on Rightmove

News you can trust since 1852
There are some hidden gems among the priciest properties available to rent right now in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
27 minutes ago

1. Leeds Road, Wakefield

This six bedroom family home in St Johns if available for rent for £1,500pcm with Bridgfords Lettings, Wakefield.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Cyprus Street, St Johns

This five bedroom property on Cyrpus Street is available for £1,800 pcm with Castle Dwellings Ltd, Castleford.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Dewsbury Road, Wakefield

This four bedroom property on Dewsbury Road is available to rent for £1,595 pcm with Whitegates, Dewsbury.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bradford Road

This four bedroom property on Bradford Road, Wakefield, is available for £1,500 pcm with Richard Kendall.

Photo: Rightmove

