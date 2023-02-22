Take a look at some of the most expensive homes to rent across Wakefield on Rightmove

There are some hidden gems among the priciest properties available to rent right now in Wakefield.
Take a closer look here at 12 of the most expensive properties across the district, listed by Rightmove.
1. Leeds Road, Wakefield
This six bedroom family home in St Johns if available for rent for £1,500pcm with Bridgfords Lettings, Wakefield.
2. Cyprus Street, St Johns
This five bedroom property on Cyrpus Street is available for £1,800 pcm with Castle Dwellings Ltd, Castleford.
3. Dewsbury Road, Wakefield
This four bedroom property on Dewsbury Road is available to rent for £1,595 pcm with Whitegates, Dewsbury.
4. Bradford Road
This four bedroom property on Bradford Road, Wakefield, is available for £1,500 pcm with Richard Kendall.
