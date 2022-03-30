Take a tour around this swish open-plan home, for sale near Wakefield

Within a cul-de-sac location and conveniently close to the centre of Horbury is this detached, extended home that is impeccably presented.

By Sally Burton
A large and established lawned garden also has patio areas.

On a sizeable plot, it has open plan living accommodation with four double bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms.

A double driveway provides ample parking, along with a detached garage.

C-Bus switches are throughout the property with controls in principal rooms, and there is ful UPVC double glazing and central heating.

From a side entrance hall, is the bespoke kitchen with breakfast room that includes an island with breakfast bar, then a dining area, a snug, a study or utility room, a spacious living room, the conservatory and a ground floor shower room.

A solid oak feature staircase with inset lighting takes you up to the first floor with its four double bedrooms and a modern fitted family bathroom.

All bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

The house has lawned gardens to three sides, areas with patio seating and a range of established plants, tree and shrubs.

The stunning, open plan interior of the property.

This property in Clubhouses Croft, Horbury, Wakefield is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent for a guide price of £565,000 to £585,000.

Call 01924 266555 for details.

A light and spacious lounge with feature fireplace.
One of the double bedrooms, with an en suite facility.
Wakefield