This property on Estcourt Road, Darrington, is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the Pontefract area on Rightmove

The 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in and around Pontefract on Rightmove

With 2022 nearing its end, many people are considering taking the plunge and finding a new place to call home in the new year.

By Dominic Brown
14 minutes ago

This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in and around Pontefract on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £1,500,000

Darrington Hall, Estcourt Road, Darrington is on sale with Bradleys Real Estate priced £1,500,000. Call 01977 805067

2. £995,000

The Lodge, Carleton Gardens, is on sale with Crown Estate Agents priced £995,000. Call 01977 802595

3. £975,000

Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract is on sale with Express Estate Agency priced £975,000. Call 03330 165458

4. £900,000

Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall for offers in excess of £900,000. Call 01924 669964

