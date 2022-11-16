With 2022 nearing its end, many people are considering taking the plunge and finding a new place to call home in the new year.
This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in and around Pontefract on Rightmove.
For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk
1. £1,500,000
Darrington Hall, Estcourt Road, Darrington is on sale with Bradleys Real Estate priced £1,500,000. Call 01977 805067
Photo: Submitted
2. £995,000
The Lodge, Carleton Gardens, is on sale with Crown Estate Agents priced £995,000. Call 01977 802595
Photo: Submitted
3. £975,000
Jacksons Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract is on sale with Express Estate Agency priced £975,000. Call 03330 165458
Photo: Submitted
4. £900,000
Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall for offers in excess of £900,000. Call 01924 669964
Photo: Submitted