This big and beautiful family home has a great deal to offer...

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Darrington home stands well, with countryside to side and rear

Its spacious, modern interior is geared perfectly towards family life, and is ideal for entertaining family and friends, with an impressive garden room extension and a large and established rear garden.

The glossy and stylish kitchen with curved breakfast bar, fitted units and some integrated appliances is another highlight in the versatile property, that has a large and well lit living room, another substantial sitting room, and the hallway.

Four bedrooms include one that has its own en suite facility, and there’s a modern, well-equipped family bathroom.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two further rooms on the ground floor could easily become an annexe or self-contained flat, with a separate en suite shower room and a sauna room.

The gardens are private and extensive, spreading from the side of the property to the rear, adjoining scenic open countryside on three sides.

A patio seating area provides an ideal place to sit and enjoy the surroundings, or dine al fresco, with an added water feature.

There is a detached double garage with power and light, and parking provision for many cars on the private driveway.

A high spec kitchen with curved breakfast bar

Darrington village has local amenities that include a shop, two public houses and a golf course, while Pontefract is close by, along with local and

national transport links.

Offers over £800,000 are invited for this property in Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract.

For more information call Richard Kendall estate agent’s Pontefract office on 01977 798844.

The garden room extension is a versatile space, perfect for entertaining