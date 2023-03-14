This executive four-bedroom house in Wakefield on the market - complete with summer house

This four-bedroom executive detached property is on the market, complete with home gym and summer house.

The central hub of the home is the open plan, high specification dining kitchen with granite work surfaces and integral appliances, this superb space then opens up to the light and airy lounge which has dual aspect windows and Velux roof windows.

Stylishly presented throughout by the current owners, the converted garage creates a versatile reception space for a variety of uses and is currently used as a home gymnasium.

Complemented by an en suite to the master bedroom, the property also has an office to the ground floor and also an outdoor office/summerhouse in the rear garden.

It’s described as being situated on a development of similar style properties and forms an ideal purchase for the growing family, or alternatively those looking for a spacious property with the ability to work from home.

Outside has well manicured gardens to both the front and rear and provides off road parking for two cars.

Situated in the semi-rural location of Greenfield Crescent, Grange Moor, Wakefield, the property has good access links to Wakefield and Huddersfield centres, alongside a range of local amenities and schooling.

It’s for sale with Bramleys for £450,000.

1 . grange moor 20.jpg The 4 bed house is on Greenfield Crescent, Grange Moor, Wakefield. (All photos: Bramleys) Photo: Bramleys Photo Sales

2 . Dining Kitchen A wonderful statement dining kitchen which creates the central hub of the home. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen area To the kitchen there are a range of wall, drawer and base units finished in a high gloss design, peninsula breakfast bar area, granite work surfaces with matching upstands and an inset sink unit with drainer and monobloc mixer tap. Integral appliances include a wine fridge, dishwasher, 2 electric ovens, 5 ring gas on glass hob with overhead extractor, kick board heating, a set of uPVC double glazed doors accessing the rear garden and being open plan to the dining area. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The main focal point of the dining area is the log effect gas fire which is set in to a limestone surround and hearth. This room also has a contemporary vertical radiator and French doors which lead through to the lounge area. Photo: s Photo Sales