This extended bungalow has its own bar and cinema room

This four bedroom bungalow within a sought after residential area in Horbury has been extended to create a sizeable family home with garden.

Built originally in the 1930s, the bungalow's individuality is enhanced by the addition of a snug cinema with bar room.

An entrance hall leads through to the main accommodation that includes a cloakroom and utility room.

The kitchen with a range of fitted units is fed natural light through a large window, while the lounge has a central stove within an open brick chimney breast feature.

There is another versatile reception room, and a conservatory with doors out to the garden.

The cinema room has a built-in bar with stools, and fitted shelves.

Two bedrooms are served by a modern bathroom with both a deep bath tub and a walk-in shower enclosure.

A main bedroom with its own dressing room, and a balcony with space for table and chairs, is on the first floor, along with a further bedroom, and a modern shower room with wall mounted heated towel rail, and storage.

The property has a low maintenance, enclosed garden to the front. There is also the facility of a summer house, with power connected, that has spotlights, and patio doors.

Horbury village has a good selection of independent shops, services and amenities, while Wakefield centre and all that it has to offer is less than three miles away. Travel by road and rail is easy with nearby links to the main motorway network and three train stations in close proximity.

This property in Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, is priced at £500,000 to £525,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 381381 for more information.

