This family home has great views from its Ackworth village location

This much improved, detached property is within a sought after area that is handy for shops, schools and services, including local transport links.

One of its main attractions is the outlook over open fields to the rear, that can be enjoyed from both the house and the garden.

The house has gas fired central heating, with sealed unit double glazed windows, and includes an integral garage.

An entrance hall leads to a spacious living room that has good natural light from windows to both the front and rear of the room.

There's a bay window giving plenty of light in the dining room, then an extended kitchen with a range of integrated appliances and granite work tops.

A rear entrance porch connects with a ground floor w.c..

To the first floor, the principal bedroom has an adjoining dressing room that could be of flexible use and would make another occasional bedroom if desired, or a handy work from home space.

Beyond the dressing room, there is a sizeable walk-in wardrobe.

There are two further well proportioned bedrooms, and a well appointed family bathroom.

With the manicured garden to the front of the property is driveway parking and the entrance to the integral garage.

A stunning rear lawned, and established garden has two paved patio areas that are suitable for seating, or outside entertaining, with lovely rural views beyond the garden boundaries.

This home in Langdale Drive, Ackworth, Pontefract, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, priced £365,000.

Contact the agent’s Pontefract office on 01977 798844 to request more details.

