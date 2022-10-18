This former estate home within a prized village brings opportunity

Once part of the Womersley Hall estate, this sizeable, detached property with two driveways has a south facing courtyard and lawned garden, with a barn and a former stable.

It also has a double garage and plenty of private parking space.

The Old Estate House is the former home of a Yorkshire architect and his artist wife, and offers its new owner the chance to renovate its many rooms and put their own stamp upon it .

The garage and former stable are attached to the southern wing of the house and could potentially be converted into a separate dwelling.

Inside, the house is spacious with four reception rooms, two offices - ideal for anyone working from home, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus an attic room.

Its space is versatile, and could be utilised to include rooms such as a games room, a play room, or home gym if desired.

There is a large, well-lit kitchen with a range of fitted units, and feature fireplaces are focal points within the beamed reception rooms. Some bedrooms have ceiling beams too.Womersley has a Grade l listed church and Park Lane, where The Estate House is situated, is widely considered to be the best street in the village.

It is handy for the northern motorway network and so a good choice for anyone wanting to commute to York, Leeds or Doncaster.

The Old Estate House, Park Lane, Womersley, is for sale with Blenkin and Co. estate agents, at an asking price of £550,000.

Call the agents on 01904 671672 to request further information.

