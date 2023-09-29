This four-bed family home has an open plan kitchen and a stunning summerhouse

This well-presented detached family home within a modern development has front and rear gardens with the added attraction of a summer house with bar.

The four bedroom property with open-plan interior features, comes with an integral garage and plenty of off-road parking space.

Its accommodation in general includes an entrance hall, a living room, a ground floor w.c., and the open plan kitchen with dining room that has French doors leading out to the garden.

It has fitted units with integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, a Zanussi dishwasher, and a Zanussi oven with four-ring gas hob.

There’s an adjacent utility room, and access to the garage.

From the first floor landing are four good-sized bedrooms.

With the principal bedroom, that has two sets of fitted wardrobes, is an en suite facility, and further to this is the house bathroom with both bath and separate shower cubicle.

Two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

A front lawned garden beside a block-paved driveway provides parking for two vehicles and leads to the garage.

To the rear, the lawned garden has a paved patio area that is ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining, plus a timber built summerhouse with bar, raised decked patio area and canopy, all fully enclosed by walls and timber fencing.

Beyond the front garden there is a tarmac area that provides two additional parking spaces.

Pontefract has a wide range of shops, services and other amenities, while the train station is within walking distance, and travel links via the M62 motorway are to hand.

This property, 17 Shortwall Court, Pontefract, is for sale at a price of £395,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Contact the Pontefract & Castleford office on 01977 798844 for further information.

