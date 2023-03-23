Behind its striking black facade, this four-bedroom home is filled with elegant period features.

It boasts ornate fireplaces, detailed wall panelling and decorative stained glass, as well as large original sash windows.

The extensive garden has a multitude of entertaining spaces, as well as a wood-panelled summer house.

Reception HallwayWooden door to front aspect with decorative stained glass panels to front aspect, large victorian column central heating radiator, decorative coving and panelling, stairs with carpet runner giving access to first floor lounge with sash windows to front aspect, feature multi-fuel burner mounted on stone hearth with decorative surround, central heating radiator, picture rail, decorative coving and stripped wooden flooring.

Family Room

Bay with sash windows to front aspect, feature living flame gas fire mounted on marble hearth with marble surround, picture rail, two central heating radiators and wooden flooring.

Music/Reading Room

Feature living flame gas fire mounted on marble hearth with decorative wooden surround, four large central heating radiators, picture rail, carpet flooring.

Dining Room

Wood burning stove with oven and hot plate mounted on stone hearth with metal surround, bay with sash windows and custom built seating area underneath, tiled flooring throughout.

Kitchen

The kitchen comprises of matching high and low level 'country style' storage units with solid wood surfaces, integrated 'Belfast style' sink, integrated four-ringed electric hob with extractor hood and electric oven beneath, space and plumbing for washing machine, integrated dishwasher and fridge, sash window to rear aspect and door leading through to larder, central heating radiator, and stairs leading down to conservatory.

Conservatory

UPVC double glazed windows to front, side and rear, UPVC patio door leading out to side aspect, tiled flooring.

Bedroom One

Bay with sash windows to rear aspect, further sash window to side aspect, central heating radiator, picture rail, feature multi-fuel burner and wooden flooring.

Bedroom Two

Two sash windows to front aspect, central heating radiator, picture rail and wooden flooring.

Bedroom Three

Two sash windows to front aspect, central heating radiator, picture rail and wooden flooring.Bedroom Four

Sash windows to both front and rear aspects, central heating radiator and stripped wooden flooring.

Shower Room

Emeral tiled large shower area with double shower attachment, opaque window to front aspect

Family Bathroom

A three piece suite comprising of freestanding roll-edged claw bath with shower attachment and tiling to back wall, low level WC with high level cistern and large 'victorian style' sink, two central heating radiators, opaque sash window to rear aspect, built-in storage cupboard and wooden flooring.

OutsideTo the front of the property is a split level garden. One area being mainly laid to lawn with raised borders incorporating mature shrubs and bushes. The second area is a good sized patio with a feature pond area, enclosed by brick-built walls and wrought iron railing to boundaries.

The rear garden is mainly laid to patio with well-stocked borders incorporating mature shrubs and bushes, a large brick built outbuilding currently used as a garden room / entertaining space with potential to convert to annexe (subject to planning) wooden summer house (currently used as a gym) and outside W/C with small brick-built store attached currently used as a log store.

In addition there is off-street parking to the rear which can be accessed via a large gate.

This property on Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

