This is an ideal family home, with a garden office and an orangery.

Along with the bright modern kitchen with a full range of fitted units with worktop, and an integrated oven, is a useful utiity room, a roomy entrance hall, and two reception rooms.

One lounge has a feature fire surround with period decorative elements, a bay window and double doors through to the hall.

From the second reception room with a striking open brick fireplace and living flame gas fire is a bay window with a window seat, and patio doors through to the orangery, that in turn has French doors out to the garden.

A split level gallery landing leads to all the bedrooms, a w.c. and the stylish house bathroom.

With the main bedroom, that has a range of fitted wardrobes and cupboards, is an en suite shower room.

There are the two additional double bedrooms, and the tiled bathroom that includes both bath and shower, with twin wash basins and vanity units, and further storage.

Enclosed gardens are lawned with a good variety of established shrubs and plants.

The front garden has a central stone circle feature to the lawn with a side driveway leading up to double gates, and the garage beyond.

A paved patio with surrounding balustrade in the rear garden provides a lovely sitting area, along with an area of decking.

The house is fitted with owned solar panels, is double glazed and has gas central heating throughout.

This home in Redhill Road, Castleford, is for sale with Reeds Rains estate agents, Castleford, who invite offers over £450,000.

Call the agents on 01977 556328 for further information.

