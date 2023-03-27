This property for sale in Birkenshaw is Yorkshire’s ‘most unwanted home’ according to Moverly

Springfield Farm has been on the market for 1,995 days.

On the market since September 26, 2017, this home in Birkenshaw is one of Yorkshire's most unwanted properties, according to recent research conducted by digital property pack provider Moverly.

The farmhouse, which sits on six acres of land, is currently on sale for £750,000, but so far, no one has taken the plunge to purchase it.

Moverly analysed property stock on Rightmove to find the homes which have been listed for the longest time across each area of the British housing market.

Co-founder of Moverly, Ed Molyneux, said that the "utterly archaic" nature of Britain's home buying process is one of the reasons why properties like this one in Birkenshaw remain on the market for so long.

He added: “In order to even start this old-fashioned transaction process, you’ve actually got to find a buyer which is something that the owners of these unwanted homes are no doubt desperate to do by now.

“It might come as a surprise to hear that, during our nation’s much-reported housing shortage, perfectly good homes can sit on the market for more than a decade without finding a buyer, but there are any number of reasons why this might be

“The asking prices might be too high; the property itself might be too unique or quirky, requiring an acquired taste; or perhaps they're in a state of such disrepair that nobody is willing to touch them.

“It’s also possible that the homes have simply not been marketed in a manner that attracts the buyers that the property itself deserves.

“Anyone who wants to avoid becoming one of the unluckiest sellers in the nation needs to make sure that their home is being marketed in the right way, at the right price, and with the right information ready for potential buyers.

“Because, while you’re unlikely to be sat on the market for fourteen years, a year or even two can easily come and go if your home is not being sold in the right way.”

