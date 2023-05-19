A sensational opportunity has arisen to purchase this £3.7m home in Wetherby.

Situated in Linton, one of the finest residential villages in Yorkshire, lies this spectacular five bedroom, six bathroom stone built family home.

With spacious living accommodation set in secluded grounds of approximately four acres, this is truly an opportunity not to be missed.

Internally, the property is finished to the very highest of standards throughout but still retains an abundance of period features with exposed beams and stone floors throughout.

Approached via electric gates, this stunning home - which is set over two floors - comprises an entrance hall, dining hall with vaulted ceiling, living room, library room, snooker room, home office, a bespoke kitchen/diner and garden room.

Moving to the first floor accommodation, there is an incredibly spacious master bedroom that benefits from a juliette balcony, a fully fitted dressing room and two luxurious en-suite bathrooms. There are also three further double bedrooms all complete with beautiful en-suite shower rooms.

Externally, the property benefits from a sweeping gravel driveway with a turning circle, tennis court, courtyard, formal gardens with natural ponds and paddocks. Additional land then leads down to the river wharfe with private jetty and boating rights available at separate negotiation.

The property also benefits from an attached one bedroom annexe with its own entrance, and an oak framed sunroom with spiral staircase leading up to a magnificent first floor cinema/gym room with balcony overlooking the open countryside.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Linton Common in Linton, Wetherby, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £3,750,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01937 229269.

