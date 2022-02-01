An opulent reception hall with a curved marble staircase sets the tone of space and style.

The staircase with its curved glazed balustrade and leather clad handrail is quite a sight, while feature lighting, with brightness from a large window, illuminates a great area to showcase artwork.

Each room has a splendour of its own, from the impressive living and dining kitchen to the plush sitting and dining rooms.

There’s a gym with a mirrored wall, a fully fitted utility room, and even the WC has a basin set upon a plinth, with Union Jack flooring.

Look out over extensive grounds that you can access from the main sitting room with its full range of furnishing.

A second sitting or dining room shares lovely views through a wide bay window. There’s a feature stone fireplace, with raised stone hearth and an open fire grate.

Natural light floods the living and dining kitchen. An island with marble top emulates the main kitchen area with its vast array of integrated appliances, and there’s a breakfast bar that seats four or five. The orangery houses the dining area, with a burning stove.

Five stunning double bedrooms with views are on the first floor, four with built-in wardrobes, two with dressing rooms, and one has a wonderful en suite bathroom, in addition to two further house bath and shower rooms.

Mature gardens with terraces and lawns include a children’s play area. Over two acres of grounds include a sizeable yard and a paddock.

There is external lighting and a CCTV security alarm system.

The comfortable summer house has air conditioning and could adapt to many uses, while the Coach House is a development in its own right.

Ashwood House, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, carries a price tag of £1,800,000. For more details contact Simon Blyth estate agency on 01924 361631.

1. Gateway to the £1.8 million home Electric gates operate at the entrance to the property's driveway. Photo Sales

2. Feature staircase and hallway The striking entrance hall and staircase within the property. Photo Sales

3. A modern kitchen with an abundance of integral appliances Theworkstation island in the open plan kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Photo Sales

4. Open plan living style Light and space throughout the kitchen, dining and family areas. Photo Sales