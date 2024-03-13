The three properties in The Mount, Normanton, near Wakefield, are set to go to auction this month.

Parking wars, noisy neighbours and boundary squabbles need never be a problem should you become the next proud owner of all three homes on The Mount in Normanton, near Wakefield.

One of the properties is retro style throughout, with its original 1970s furnishings intact.

All three much-loved homes on the street have been in the Lacy family since 1972 and four generations of the family have lived there.

The street has a private driveway and comprises two four-bed semi-detached properties (numbers one and two), a two-bed detached property with planning permission to double its size to a four-bed (number three), a detached garage with a separate workshop, and several tended gardens.

The homes will go under the hammer with Auction House as a single Lot with a guide price of £575,000, in an auction on March 27.

Sarah Bird (nee Lacy), who is the daughter of the current owner, grew up in number one, after her parents bought it in 1972 when she was seven and her younger brother had just been born.

In the early 1980s, her parents bought number three on the street and her grandparents moved in.

A kitchen with fitted, mustard colour cabinets.

Number two was owned by a retired teacher, and when she died in the early 1990s, her son put the property up for sale.

Sarah’s parents decided to buy it, so taking ownership of the whole street.

However, number two has stood empty for 30 years and is a historic showcase, revealing exactly what home décor was like in the 1970s.

Sarah said: “The Mount has been in my family for over 50 years, and was such a fantastic place to grow up in.

A 70s style carpet and feature fireplace in this spacious property.

"My grandparents lived next door and there was so much space to explore and play.

"When I had my son, I continued to live there for a while, so four generations of our family have lived on the street.

“All three houses are packed full of original features, and they all have such a warm, inviting feeling.

"There’s so much potential to restore them to their former glory and create an amazing street that’s tucked away from everyone else”.

A hallway with stairs leading up.

She continued: “My mum’s 92 now and has downsized, which is why we’re selling the street.

"We’re sad to see it leave the family, but also excited to see what the new owner will do with it.”

James Pank, director of Auction House West Yorkshire, added: “This is a really unique plot – you don’t often get the opportunity to buy a whole street.

"All three properties on the street, as well as the detached garage and workshop, are in good condition and have the potential to be amazing with the right renovation.

"The properties are also in an excellent position, being tucked away yet also close to the motorway network for easy access to Wakefield and Leeds.

“We’ve already received a lot of interest in this Lot, and are expecting it to be a busy auction.”

One of the three lovely properties that are to go up for auction.

The Mount will be auctioned off via live stream at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 27, for the guide price of £575,000.

To enter the auction and bid, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/westyorkshire/auction/lot/128000 .