This Yorkshire stone, modern village home has style throughout....

Recognised for its quality workmanship and the open field views to be seen from its windows, the Backhouse Lane, Woolley, property was a finalist in the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2010.

Its frontage of Yorkshire stone, with sash windows, gives an attractive first impression, together with the lawned and fenced garden with flower borders split by a central pathway.

A timber gate with rose arch links the garden to the walled and hedged, pebbled and private gated driveway that provides ample parking space for vehicles.

The interior hallway with wooden staircase and balustrade, leads to the modern, open plan, cottage style kitchen with diner and breakfast room on the ground floor.

This is a spacious arrangement, with bespoke hand-made cream units with oak work tops within the kitchen, and both French doors and a bay window bringing in plenty of natural light.

The accommodation at this level is completed by two double bedrooms, one with French doors leading outside, and a stylish, contemporary wet room facility.

From the large first floor landing is a dual aspect lounge that looks out over open countryside to the rear, and has a feature cast iron working fireplace with open chimney, and reclaimed beams to the ceiling. French doors open out to a Juliet balcony.

There's another bedroom on the first floor, with an en suite bathroom that features a claw foot slipper bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Well Cottage, Backhouse Lane, Woolley, Wakefield is for sale at £650,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent. There is no property chain.

Call the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 to request more information.

1. The open plan kitchen and diner The ground floor dining area with front bay window is light and spacious. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. The first floor lounge A cast iron open fireplace is a central feature of the lounge, that has French doors and a Juliet balcony. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. The fitted.kitchen Bespoke, hand made cream units include space for a range style cooker. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. One of the three double bedrooms This spacious bedroom has French doors that open to a Juliet balcony, overlooking fields to the rear. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales