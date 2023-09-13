Timeless charm and stunning views: Inside one of West Yorkshire's most expensive homes, currently available on Rightmove
Upon entering the proeprty, the ground floor includes a glass apex porch and solid stone flooring, which runs through into the kitchen.
From the kitchen, doors open into the utility and WC, with glass doors also opening into the dining room a few steps down.
Through into the inner hall, a grand staircase rises to the first floor, whilst steps descend into the lounge which still retains a range of character features including the log burning stove which creates a cosy ambience.
Further internal doors open into a snug- a private, cosy room which can work as an extra bedroom.
Other rooms include the boot room, the downstairs shower room and the aforementioned dining room which is fit with a log burning stove.
On the first floor, there is the master bedroom which includes fitted wardrobes, an ensuite shower room and french doors which open onto a private balcony.
The first floor also includes the second bedroom, which also has an en suite, a third bedroom and the his and hers bathroom which is opened by a stained-glass door screen, is also a good size as well as enjoying fitted wardrobes.
Outside, off road parking is provided to the front where then steps descend to the spacious garden.
There is also a raised seating area, which looks over the the lawn garden, patio, hot tub and workshop.
There is also a stone-built garden room featuring power and lighting and sliding electric gates, which open to the rear of the property onto a cobbled drive.
This incredible property, on Edge Road, is available on Rightmove for £650,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484 627641.