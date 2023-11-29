Timeless charm: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive period homes that was built in 1903

This incredible five-bedroom detached house in Pontefract, which was originally built in 1903 and has three reception rooms, is up for sale.

Situated only a short distance from Pontefract town centre, this generously-sized family home still incorporates a variety of its original features including the vaulted ceilings, decorative tiles and stained glass windows.

The property on The Mount, just off Jubilee Way, is also close to several schools and transport links.

Inside, a solid wooden front entrance door leads into the lobby.

From there, the lobby leads into the further hallway with frosted glass windows and original tiles.

Doors then lead to the dining room, the sitting room, a family lounge and a kitchen breakfast room.

The kitchen breakfast room also provides access to the utility and downstairs shower room/WC.

Stairs lead to the upstairs landing which features an original stained glass timber frame single pane window to the rear.

On the first floor, there are five double bedrooms – one of which also features an en suite, the house bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, to the front there is a block paved driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles.

There are also stone steps and a paved footpath leading to the door and numerous planted beds.

The rear garden is mainly lawn with some stone paved patio areas and is ideal for outdoor dining.

There is also an outdoor pizza oven, two brick built outbuildings, a summer house, the boiler room, planted beds and plenty of privacy due to the garden being fully enclosed by walls.

It is currently available on Rightmove for £650,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01977 805524.

1 . Elegant entrance From the lobby, a further solid wood door with frosted glass pane leads into the hallway with doors leading to the sitting room, family lounge, dining room and kitchen breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Dine in style The dining room features a central heating radiator, coving to the ceiling, panelling to the walls with picture rail and an art deco style open fireplace with tiled hearth that's surrounded with a wooden mantle. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lovely sitting room The sitting room includes a central heating radiator, coving to the ceiling, a picture rail, a stained UPVC double glazed sash bay window to the front and an open fireplace with a tiled hearth surround and mantle. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Fancy family lounge The family lounge features a central heating radiator, coving to the ceiling, ceiling rose, picture rail and, like the dining room, an art deco style gas fireplace with a tiled hearth surround and wooden mantle. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales