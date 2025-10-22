Unusual, high spec and fully air conditioned Wakefield home for sale at £1.75m

Sleek and modern, with space to spare, the luxury home sits in an elevated location and is filled with natural light from its large picture windows.
Its high spec, open-plan kitchen and living area displays fitted cabinetry with a central island and a spacious dining area.
An adjoining lounge with stunning vistas provides relaxation space, and a further room could be ideal as a home office.
The entire house, and the integral garage, has full air conditioning, and there’s a large balcony from which to soak up the scenery.
Also on the first floor are two bedrooms, a modern shower room, and an additional cloakroom. If desired, the layout of the home allows for separate sections to function independently.
Three further double bedrooms at ground level include a swish main suite with its own dressing room and an 'award winning' en-suite bathroom.
There's another en-suite bedroom and a family bathroom at this level, along with useful utility and boot rooms.
One flexible section of the home can be used as a self-contained annexe, with its own entrance, kitchen with lounge, bedroom, and bathroom facilities.
Electric gates reveal a long drive with parking space, while gorgeous landscaped gardens are peaceful and private, with a rear patio seating area.
Further to the triple integral garage is a detached triple garage and further outbuildings with plenty of potential for varied use.
The property is described by the estate agent as an " exceptional contemporary home combining architectural style with practical family living, offering flexibility, privacy, and a setting that captures the best of modern countryside living".
This home in Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,750,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.
