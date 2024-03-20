‘We need to build quickly’: Council approves Taylor Wimpey land sale for 135 more homes at City Fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deal is the first of a series of developments on local authority land at City Fields.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet approved the sale to Taylor Wimpey.

A range of two, three and four-bed properties on 13 acres of grassland off Neil Fox Way will now go ahead.

Planning permission has already been granted for the development.

Les Shaw, portfolio holder for property and resources, said: “One of the biggest problems I find, certainly in my ward, is housing.

“We need to build more houses. We need to make sure we build them and we build them quickly.

“What this report does is extend that. It’s important because it will deliver 135 houses, and it will deliver them quickly.”

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for property and resources.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “It’s welcome news and we need to crack on with that.”

Financial details of the sale have not been made public.

The council owns around 60 of 375 acres of land earmarked for development at City Fields.

Around 2,500 homes are expected to have been built when major urban expansion to the east of the city is complete.

Consultants have been appointed to “maximise the opportunities of the council’s land holdings and strategic objectives.”

Council land has been divided into five phases for the purposes of submitting planning applications.

A report said The Taylor Wimpey offer “represents best consideration for the council”and will help meet local housing and affordable homes targets.

The plan includes 41 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Existing paths that cross the site will be retained and improved.

Fifteen objections to the plan were made ahead of a planning and highways meeting last summer.

Residents living nearby raised concerns over the impact of construction traffic.

Other objections related to fears over flooding and loss of wildlife habitats.

Councillors voted in favour of the plan but imposed a condition to stop

Burkwood Drive from being used by construction vehicles.