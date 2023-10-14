Situated in the prestigious gated development of Woodthorpe Manor, and in an enviable location within Wakefield, is this stunning family home fit with its own salon and gym.

The incredible Woodthorpe Manor is ideally located within the district, with access to the M1 motorway network and city train station.

The property is located close to highly respected private schooling with the cul de sac also backing onto Wakefield golf club to fill the weekend diary.

Internally, the entrance hall provides a grand entrance to the property with a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor landing.

Starting to the rear elevation, a showstopping open plan living area features multiple bi folding doors which open to the rear garden.

The living room, snug and formal dining room each offer their own unique feel and are situated around the stunning bespoke fitted kitchen.

On thr ground floor, there is also a private sitting room and a home office with quality in built storage.

Completing the ground floor, a beautiful cloak room features Thomas Crapper furniture and a utility room has a continuation of the quality in the kitchen with integral access to the garage.On the first floor are three of the five double bedrooms and we have to start with the primary suite.

The spacious primary bedroom area has sliding doors to a walk in wardrobe which further flows into an ensuite bathroom with matching his and hers sinks.

Bedroom two is situated to the rear, with a four piece ensuite bathroom that is currently utilised as a home salon/treatment room.

On the first floor, a separate staircase from the snug accesses the gym which is situated above the garage, with a range of mirrored sliding wardrobes.Two further double bedrooms each having ensuite bathrooms are then located to the second floor accommodation.

A paved driveway to the front elevation provides parking for three vehicles easily and leads to the integral garage with electrically operated garage door.

The rear garden has a South facing aspect and is lined with mature tree and shrub borders creating a private environment alongside a decked area with glass surround.

There is also a separate patio area with fenced surround with the remaining garden being laid to lawn.

The incredible Woodthorpe Manor is currently available on Rightmove for £1,250,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Yorkshire's Finest on 01484 627641.

