Hundreds attend unveiling of Walton Colliery pit wheel

A pit wheel dedicated to those worked and died at a former mine was unveiled at Walton Colliery Nature Park at the weekend.

The wheel has been mounted on a brick plinth to remember those who worked at the colliery on the site which was first known as Sharlston West, before becoming Walton Colliery.

A pit wheel dedicated to those worked and died at a former mine was unveiled at Walton Colliery Nature Park at the weekend.

The Crofton Silver Band performed and retired miner Terry Lloyd, who worked at the pit from the age of 14 until his retirement, was on hand to cut the ribbon.

Civic-minded group, Working For Walton, spearheaded the campaign to have the wheel put in place.

It is a double commemorative year for the former pit, with it being 60 years since an explosion killed five workers, and 40 years since the pit’s eventual closure.

Dozens of people braved the rain to turn out for Saturday morning’s ceremony.

Wakefield ward councillor for Walton, Maureen Cummings, was in attendance and said: “It was absolutely fantastic, the work Working For Walton has been doing to resurrect the wheel is a fitting tribute to those who worked and died at the pit.

“It was a lovely ceremony and everybody spoke passionately about the history of the mine and those who worked there.

wal“It was a very moving tribute and it was an absolute pleasure to have been there.”