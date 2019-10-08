IN PICTURES: Ferrybridge Power Station through time

With less than a week to go until the demolition of four of the remaining cooling towers, here are some photos of our beloved power station through the years...

With less than a week to go until the demolition of four of the remaining cooling towers, here are some photos of our beloved power station through the years.

Want the know the best places to watch the demolition? Click here: the best places to watch the demolition of ferrybridge power station - send us your photos and videos for a chance to be featured on our site.

1. Construction begins

In 1961, the construction of Ferrybridge 'C' began.
2. Up and running

In 1966, the breaker was closed to connect the first unit to the grid system.
3. Set backs

As Hurricane Pauline swept through the North, three of the towers collapsed in the same morning - in the Autumn of 1965. The towers were rebuilt, following a revised design.
4. Changes

In the Summer of 1984,the station shut down to conserve fuel. By the end of the miners strike just a year later, the station resumed generation - but the coal stock figure had fallen by millions of tonnes.
