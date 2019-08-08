IN PICTURES: Nine of the best UK dog walks

Pet owners opting for staycations in the UK have been offered guidance on some of the best dog walks in the country.
Pet experts from Pure Pet Food have revealed nine of the most picturesque, dog-friendly walks covering all corners of the UK.
1. 2. Green Chain Walk, London
At just over five miles long the TfL approved walk starts at Crystal Palace, before winding through Dulwich Wood and enjoying the gardens of the Convent of the Sacred Heart before walking through Camberwell New Cemetery and Nunhead Cemetery.
You can walk the whole length of the 84-mile path alongside Hadrians Wall, but there are also circular routes taking you along parts of the dividing wall. Dogs need to be kept on leads, however, due to the fields adjacent to the path being full of sheep and livestock.
A stroll around this mass of water surrounded by mountains gives you some fantastic scenery to enjoy whilst stretching both your furry friends and your legs. The whole route is nine miles long, or you can enjoy any of the other routes around the area. Starting in the market town of Keswick, shallow inlets mean that your dog can even enjoy a little swim.
The country park boasts 3,800 acres of parkland, heath and woods which you are free to explore. The house the estate once belonged to was demolished in 1938 as a tax-saving measure. When exploring the park, you can find lines of trenches which Churchill visited as the War Department trialled a new trench digging machine.