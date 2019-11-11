IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Pontefract The town came together on Sunday morning to commemorate the lives of our fallen service men and women... To see pictures of Remembrance Day at the Ridings in Wakefield, click here. 1. 'We will remember them' The parade marched to St Giles church for a civic service after the commemorations at town. Paul Butterfield freelance Buy a Photo 2. Brass Last post will be sounded at around 11am, followed by a 2 minute silence. Paul Butterfield freelance Buy a Photo 3. Parade The parade left town hall at around 10.30am. Paul Butterfield freelance Buy a Photo 4. Services Many people gathered to commemorate the lives of those fallen. Paul Butterfield freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4