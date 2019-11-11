We will remember them...

IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Pontefract

The town came together on Sunday morning to commemorate the lives of our fallen service men and women...

To see pictures of Remembrance Day at the Ridings in Wakefield, click here.

The parade marched to St Giles church for a civic service after the commemorations at town.

1. 'We will remember them'

Last post will be sounded at around 11am, followed by a 2 minute silence.

2. Brass

The parade left town hall at around 10.30am.

3. Parade

Many people gathered to commemorate the lives of those fallen.

4. Services

