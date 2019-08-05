IN PICTURES: seven of the scariest and most dangerous routes in the world

4. 5. Killer Highway, Philippines

Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in the Philippines has seen many pedestrian, cyclist and vehicular collisions and deaths over the years. This is usually attributed to the lack of regulations and law enforcement by local authorities traffic and road safety rules are almost non-existent.'' The road has no signs to guide the traffic and neither are Common there any designated lanes for motorcycles or bicycles. As such, almost 7,000 people die on the road annually.

