IN PICTURES: Seven top holiday destination for fitness fanatics

Munda Biddi trail, Australia

This famous off-road cycle track is the longest of its kind, spanning more than 1,000km.' It takes its name from the local aboriginal language meaning path through the forest, and its not unusual to encounter Australian wildlife such as wallabies, kangaroo and possums along the way. ''However, its not for the faint-hearted as the trail is a huge physical workout and requires highly technical riding skills to master the steep slopes.

