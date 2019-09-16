In pictures: Superstars to superheroes

Superstars to Superheroes was the first of many events in aid of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

1. Spiderwoman Children enjoyed the dress up theme. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Wonder woman returns Adults also took part int he fancy dress Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. The Incredibles What other way to take part in a family event than dressed up as a superhero family. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. The Joker Strike a pose for the camera. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more