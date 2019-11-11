In pictures: The Festival of Remembrance

Festival of Remembrance took place Friday, November 8, take a look at the powerful photos of the tribute.

The Mayor of Wakefield gave a touching speech during the ceremony. Lee Ward jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Mayor and Mayoress hosted the festival to show their respects. Lee Ward jpimedia Buy a Photo

Services joined Mayorto show their respects and to always remember. Lee Ward jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lest we forget. Lee Ward jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more