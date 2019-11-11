The Festival of Remembrance.

In pictures: The Festival of Remembrance

Hundreds attend Wakefield Cathedral to honour and respect the fallen and living.

Festival of Remembrance took place Friday, November 8, take a look at the powerful photos of the tribute.

The Mayor of Wakefield gave a touching speech during the ceremony.
The Mayor of Wakefield gave a touching speech during the ceremony.
Lee Ward
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Mayor and Mayoress hosted the festival to show their respects.
The Mayor and Mayoress hosted the festival to show their respects.
Lee Ward
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Services joined Mayorto show their respects and to always remember.
Services joined Mayorto show their respects and to always remember.
Lee Ward
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lest we forget.
Lest we forget.
Lee Ward
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5