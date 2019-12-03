A family of elves smile for our photographer

IN PICTURES: the Wakefield Hospice 'Elf Yourself' event at Trinity Walk

On Sunday morning, 270 elves ran, jogged and walked through the city centre, to raise money for Wakefield Hospice, our photographer captured some magical moments...

To see photos from Pontefract's very own festive fun run, click here

1. Elf yourself!

270 elves turned up.

2. Crowd

The elves warm up for the run ahead

3. Stretch

Children smile with treacle bear

4. Treacle

