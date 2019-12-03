IN PICTURES: the Wakefield Hospice 'Elf Yourself' event at Trinity Walk
On Sunday morning, 270 elves ran, jogged and walked through the city centre, to raise money for Wakefield Hospice, our photographer captured some magical moments...
1. Elf yourself!
Event at Trinity Walk
Lee Ward
other
2. Crowd
270 elves turned up.
Lee Ward
other
3. Stretch
The elves warm up for the run ahead
Lee Ward
other
4. Treacle
Children smile with treacle bear
Lee Ward
other
