Invite to roar into action for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Businesses, groups and teams from across the region are being urged to roar into action by Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and take part in its spectacular Dragon Boat Race on September 14.

Wakefield will host the spectacular Forget Me Not Dragon Boat Race challenge when teams will race brightly painted dragon boats across the lake at Pugneys Country Park to raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice which supports local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Each boat will have a crew of ten paddlers (and one drummer to keep the rhythm). No previous experience is required, just the competitive spirit and energy to take part in at least three 250m races. There’ll be medals for the fastest teams and prizes for the best fancy-dressed crews.

Those watching from the shore will have plenty to entertain them too. As well as the onsite cafe, there’ll be a Forget Me Not pop up shop, tombola and face-painting, and teams are welcome to bring their own gazebo and BBQ.

Vicky Stackhouse, events fundraiser at Forget Me Not, said: “We’ve already got lots of crews signed up and raring to go, many of them local businesses and organisations. But there’s still plenty of time to raise a team and join in the fun.

Anyone can take part - groups of friends, sports club teams, work colleagues, families, as you are invited to fire up your inner dragon. You just need to be over 16 and able to swim at least 50 metres.

To book your team’s place in the Dragon Boat Race, email events@forgetmenotchild.co.uk. You can find out more at www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/dragonboat website.