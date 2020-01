Take a look at our list below for just a few of the pubs that have been lost. How many do you remember? Use Twitter and Facebook to tell us which other pubs we've said goodbye to.

1. The Garden House, Wheldon Road Do you remember the Garden House? Situated on Wheldon Road, Castleford, it closed almost a decade ago, but offered good old pub grub for the whole family.

2. King William, Aketon Road This Cutskye pub, conveniently located on Cutsyke Crossroads, was once a local hub. After closing, it became a fireplace showroom, and in 2009, permission was granted to transform the building into 14 flats.

3. The New Cross Keys, Halfpenny Lane The New Cross Keys closed its doors many years ago, but was once a popular watering hole. In 2013, permission was granted to alter the pub into five dwellings. Pictured in 2009.

4. Golden Lion, Sessions House Yard Dating back to 1848, the Golden Lion was a classic British pub. Close to the former Pontefract Police Station, the building is now home to offices and retail space.

