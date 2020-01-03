McDonald's is giving away FREE McMuffins and 99p Big Macs this weekend

McDonald's is launching a month of freebies and deals this month with Big Macs for 99p tomorrow (Saturday) and free McMuffins (Sunday).

They are just two of the fast-food chain's 24 deals throughout the month, starting tomorrow when customers will be able to get a Big Mac for just 99p.

Grab your free McMuffin for breakfast this Sunday.

Then on Sunday, January 5, you can grab a free single McMuffin for breakfast until 11am.

And on January 6, the new vegan Veggie Dippers will be on offer for 99p.

And all you need to do is download the McDonald’s app to get your hands on some freebies and bargains.

The next 22 deals will be announced throughout the month and will be accessible exclusively through the My McDonald’s App.

The My McDonald’s App can be downloaded for Apple or Android phones through the following link: spr.ly/MyMcDonaldsApp