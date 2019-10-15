McDonald's plan for self-service machines and children's play area at Wakefield branch

Self-service machines could soon be coming to Wakefield's Dewsbury Road branch.
McDonald's have applied for permission to refurbish one of their restaurants in Wakefield.

The fast food chain wants to put self-service machines in at its Dewsbury Road branch.

The machines have become commonplace in most McDonald's, allowing customers to order their own food at the tap of a finger.

The company also wants to build a small indoor play area for children, as part of a proposed extension to the branch.

They've applied to Wakefield Council's licensing team for permission to make the improvements.

Members of the public have until November 1 to make comments relating to the application.

The local authority will then decide whether or not to grant permission.

These can be made here https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/business/licensing-and-trading/current-licensing-applications

Local Democracy Reporting Service