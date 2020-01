They've been a family favourite for years, but instead of the traditional zesty orange, you can now get pineapple flavoured Jaffa Cakes.

Supermarket Morrisons are currently stocking the new snack, both in store and online, at £1 for 10 cakes.

Will you be giving them a try?

And not only is it made of pineapple-flavoured filling instead of orange, but each one is just 46 calories.

