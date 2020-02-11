Memories: 16 pictures of Pontefract and Castleford through time Take a look back into the past at these photographs of Pontefract and Castleford through time... Click here to see more historic pictures of our district 1. Pontefract town Salter Row, Pontefract, 1985 Wakefield Libraries, Twixt Aire and Calder jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. College A student hard at work at Whitwood Technical College Wakefield Libraries, Twixt Aire and Calder jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Parade A Church Parade at All Saints Church in Pontefract, taken in 1941 Wakefield Libraries, Twixt Aire and Calder jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Pontefract F.C. The men from Pontefract Association Football Club photographed in 1893 Wakefield Libraries, Twixt Aire and Calder jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4