Airedale Royal Wedding Day, 1981

Memories: 16 pictures of Pontefract and Castleford through time

Take a look back into the past at these photographs of Pontefract and Castleford through time...

Salter Row, Pontefract, 1985

1. Pontefract town

A student hard at work at Whitwood Technical College

2. College

A Church Parade at All Saints Church in Pontefract, taken in 1941

3. Parade

The men from Pontefract Association Football Club photographed in 1893

4. Pontefract F.C.

