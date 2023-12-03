Age UK Wakefield encourages shoppers to bag a festive bargain and help raise funds for the elderly this Christmas

The Age UK shop in Wakefield is encouraging locals to shop in their store while helping the charity raise money to support lonely older people this Christmas.

This Christmas, Age UK will once again be raising awareness and money for older people who find themselves feeling lonely and isolated throughout the year, but especially during the festive period.

Items available at the Wakefield charity shop include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories and a range of pre-loved items including books, toys and games.

It’s also the last chance for shoppers to get their hands on limited-edition items from The Wombles, who have been working with Age UK to encourage people to become more sustainable.

As well as being sustainable, purchases made in the Age UK Wakefield shop will also help support older people this Christmas.

Celebrating The Wombles 50th anniversary, products available in Age UK shops include badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards - perfect for festive gifts and stocking fillers.

Money raised from Age UK’s charity shops helps to fund vital services, such as the charity’s free advice line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Jayne Carey, manager at the Age UK Wakefield shop, said: “We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Wakefield shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

“Shopping in the Age UK Wakefield shop is the great way of finding affordable and unique items, whilst helping to reduce waste and landfill.

"All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK, so the charity can continue to support lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”