Barclays to open new Pontefract banking hub in the town centre at the start of 2024

Barclays will open a new banking hub in Pontefract town centre at the beginning of the new year.

The new Barclays Local site will open on January 2 at The Magistrates Antique Centre and Market, in The Old Court House on Front Street.

Staff will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and then 1.30pm to 4.30pm, with the hubh also open on Saturdays from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Services available include financial reviews, balance requests, the ability to open new accounts and support with digital banking.

The new hub joins hundreds of others that have been opened over the past two years with the aim to provide in-person banking support in community locations and new banking pods across the UK.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “Barclays is committed to deploying a range of more flexible ways that customers can physically interact with the bank - this includes over 300 banking sites located in town centres, together with a presence in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs where it offers drop in and pre-booked appointments.

“We’re delighted to launch banking service here in Pontefract. This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”