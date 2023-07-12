Castleford-based Gravity Entertainment charity effort raises £12,000 for Together for Short Lives

As part of this year’s fundraising initiative, Gravity involved staff across the UK, from both their head office in Castleford and each of its parks in Glasgow and Warrington - calling on them to participate by logging their steps and collecting sponsorship to raise vital funds for Together for Short Lives.

In addition, each site engaged with its local community to educate about the work done by the children's palliative care, including running fundraising events including cake sales, raffles, and quizzes.

Staff also took part in Gravity’s sponsored 99,000 Steps Challenge, climbing up the mountains of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent, collectively known as the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

To encourage participation and fundraising efforts, Together for Short Lives ran a leaderboard, monitoring the totals raised by each corporate partner, as well as individual step totals and sponsorship totals.

At the end of the initiative, over £12,000 was raised for the charity, with the Castleford-based Head Office topping the Gravity leaderboard, closely followed by Gravity Glasgow and Gravity Warrington.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-Founder and CEO at Gravity, commented: “We are extremely proud of this year’s fundraising efforts and the amazing total achieved.

"I can safely say we have loved every minute of it and the levels of teamwork displayed have been impressive.

Staff took part in the 99,000 Steps Challenge across the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

"The day of the Yorkshire Three Peaks was enormously challenging, but the team powered through, and the sense of achievement was immense.

“Together for Short Lives does such important work and our support of this is what gave us all the commitment and determination to see it through.”

Courtnee O’Neill, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Together for Short Lives, said: “We’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the amazing colleagues across Gravity that went over and above to get behind children’s hospices through this challenge.

"The funds raised by Gravity will go towards children’s hospices and their vital services for seriously ill children and their families.

This year’s efforts mark Gravity's most successful fundraising year to date.